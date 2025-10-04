Azerbaijan's Jabrayil celebrating City Day
Domestic policy
- 04 October, 2025
- 16:12
Today, residents of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil celebrated City Day in their native land, Report informs.
The festivities began with a photo and interactive exhibition dedicated to the ancient and modern history, as well as the cultural heritage, of Jabrayil.
Interactive entertainment games were organized for children.
The event continued with a concert program by artists.
Jabrayil was liberated from occupation on October 4, 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War.
According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On the establishment of city days in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation" dated July 31, 2023, October 4 is annually celebrated as Jabrayil Day.
