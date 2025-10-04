Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan's Jabrayil celebrating City Day

    Domestic policy
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 16:12
    Azerbaijan's Jabrayil celebrating City Day

    Today, residents of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil celebrated City Day in their native land, Report informs.

    The festivities began with a photo and interactive exhibition dedicated to the ancient and modern history, as well as the cultural heritage, of Jabrayil.

    Interactive entertainment games were organized for children.

    The event continued with a concert program by artists.

    Jabrayil was liberated from occupation on October 4, 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War.

    According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On the establishment of city days in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation" dated July 31, 2023, October 4 is annually celebrated as Jabrayil Day.

    Jabrayil President Ilham Aliyev 44-day Patriotic War
    Photo
    Cəbrayılda Şəhər günü qeyd edilir
    Photo
    Сегодня в Джебраиле отмечают День города

    Latest News

    16:46

    Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to storm

    Other countries
    16:27

    Türkiye praises Hamas response to Trump's peace plan

    Region
    16:16

    Azerbaijani shooter wins silver at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    16:12
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Jabrayil celebrating City Day

    Domestic policy
    16:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijan U-16 team wins silver medal at 3rd CIS Games

    Football
    15:46

    Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russian missile ship

    Other countries
    15:45

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Financial flows in Azerbaijan increased by 7.3% in 2Q25

    Finance
    15:33

    Azerbaijani female athletes win medals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    15:24

    Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable imports from Türkiye down 9.6%

    AIC
    All News Feed