Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran officials inspect key North-South corridor sites

Delegations led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh visited major infrastructure facilities of the North-South International Transport Corridor in the city of Astara, Iran, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The delegations toured the automobile bridge over the Astarachay River, which was inaugurated in December 2023 on the Azerbaijan-Iran border. The bridge has a daily capacity of 1,000 freight vehicles - 500 in each direction.

They also visited the South Freight Terminal in Astara, Iran, owned by Azerbaijan Railways. The terminal currently has an annual transshipment capacity of 1 million tons, with plans to expand it to 5 million tons. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The officials also inspected the construction progress of the Rasht–Astara railway segment on Iranian territory.