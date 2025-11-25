Azerbaijan relocates 104 more residents to Tazabina, Khanyurdu villages
Domestic policy
- 25 November, 2025
- 13:03
Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages of the Khojaly district on Tuesday, Report informs.
As part of this phase, 16 families, comprising 66 individuals, were relocated to the Tazabina village and 11 families, comprising 38 individuals were relocated to the Khanyurdu village.
The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
The total number of families returning to the village of Tazabina will reach 126 (567 people), and the number of families resettled in Khanyurdu will reach 110 (378 people).
