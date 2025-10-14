Azerbaijan posts growth in population
Domestic policy
- 14 October, 2025
- 16:11
Azerbaijan's population has increased by 24,611 people, or 0.24%, since the beginning of the year, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.
The country's population as of September 1 of this year was 10,249,500.
Urban residents make up 54.4 percent of the population, rural residents account for 45.6 percent, men account for 49.8 percent, and women account for 50.2 percent.
