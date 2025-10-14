Azerbaijan posts growth in population

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Azerbaijan's population has increased by 24,611 people, or 0.24%, since the beginning of the year, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

    The country's population as of September 1 of this year was 10,249,500.

    Urban residents make up 54.4 percent of the population, rural residents account for 45.6 percent, men account for 49.8 percent, and women account for 50.2 percent.

    Azərbaycan əhalisinin sayı açıqlanıb
    Обнародована численность населения Азербайджана

