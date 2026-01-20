Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for 20 January martyrs

Today, at 12:00 (local time), a nationwide moment of silence was observed for the 20 January martyrs across Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The entire country came to a standstill as traffic halted, sirens echoed from ships, cars and trains, paying tribute to the victims of the 20 January tragedy. In a solemn gesture of mourning, the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan was lowered in cities, districts, villages and settlements nationwide.

On the occasion of the 36th anniversary of Bloody January tragedy, commemorative events have been arranged in all cities and districts of Azerbaijan and in several foreign countries, and the assistance has been provided to the families of the martyrs.

Baku residents have been visiting the Alley of Martyrs since early hours of January 20 to pay tribute and lay flowers at the graves of Azerbaijan's valiant sons and daughters.