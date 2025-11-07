Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, Chilean diplomat mull cooperation in demining

The First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Shamil Rzayev and Deputy Chairman Samir Poladov held a meeting with Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Chile in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

ANAMA stated that during the meeting, the embassy representative was provided with detailed information about the agency's activities, the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan, as well as the large-scale humanitarian demining operations being carried out.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place regarding the prospects for cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.