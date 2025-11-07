Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, Chilean diplomat mull cooperation in demining

    Domestic policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 17:57
    Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, Chilean diplomat mull cooperation in demining

    The First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Shamil Rzayev and Deputy Chairman Samir Poladov held a meeting with Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Chile in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    ANAMA stated that during the meeting, the embassy representative was provided with detailed information about the agency's activities, the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan, as well as the large-scale humanitarian demining operations being carried out.

    During the meeting, an exchange of views took place regarding the prospects for cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.

    Chile ANAMA demining
    Photo
    ANAMA-da Çili diplomatı ilə əməkdaşlıq məsələləri müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    ANAMA обсудило вопросы сотрудничества с чилийским дипломатом

    Latest News

    18:25

    Revsportz: Qarabag has turned into European disruptors

    Football
    18:10

    Tamam Bayatli: Karabakh project will not require creation of additional transport systems

    Energy
    17:59

    Designing of 20 settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated areas in final stage

    Domestic policy
    17:57

    Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, Chilean diplomat mull cooperation in demining

    Domestic policy
    17:42
    Photo

    Baku hosts Conference on norms of Azerbaijani literary language in media

    Media
    17:40

    BP-Azerbaijan to pause seismic data collection at ACG during Karabakh survey

    Energy
    17:35

    Kazakhstan MFA says joining Abraham Accords aligns with Astana's interests

    Region
    17:28

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Ilham Aliyev and Shehbaz Sharif in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:24

    Helicopter crash kills four in Dagestan

    Region
    All News Feed