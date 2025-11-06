Azerbaijan launches new 'Invest in Azerbaijan' information system

An information system titled "Invest in Azerbaijan" is being created.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant decree.

Under the decree, the "Invest in Azerbaijan" information system will enable investors to submit applications electronically and access all necessary information for conducting investment activities in Azerbaijan. This will include data on the country"s investment climate, investment projects, as well as applicable requirements, incentives, and privileges.

The Ministry of Economy will serve as the system"s owner, while AZPROMO, which operates under the Ministry, will function as its operator.