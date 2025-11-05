Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan, Kenya mull expanding cooperation in demining

    Domestic policy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 16:38
    Azerbaijan, Kenya mull expanding cooperation in demining

    Azerbaijan and Kenya have discussed cooperation and exchange of experience in humanitarian demining, Report informs.

    The meeting took place as part of a working visit to Kenya by a delegation from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), led by Deputy Chairman Samir Poladov.

    Poladov briefed them on the scale of the mine problem in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of humanitarian demining for the safe recovery and return of the population.

    The parties noted the need to expand cooperation, conduct joint training programs, and implement innovative approaches to demining.

    The Azerbaijani delegation then visited the specialized Humanitarian Peace Support School, where they were familiarized with the technological equipment and devices available there, as well as the military training complex and training ground.

    Azərbaycan və Keniya minatəmizləmə sahəsində təcrübələrini bölüşüb
    Азербайджан и Кения обсудили расширение сотрудничества в сфере разминирования

