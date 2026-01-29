Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss implementation of demining MoU

Azerbaijan and Hungary held talks on the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of demining, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said, according to Report.

ANAMA Chairman Vugar Suleymanov met with Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma to exchange views on the implementation of the MoU, signed earlier between ANAMA and Hungary"s Demining Center. The meeting also covered potential avenues for expanded cooperation.