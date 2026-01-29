Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss implementation of demining MoU

    Domestic policy
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 14:02
    Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss implementation of demining MoU

    Azerbaijan and Hungary held talks on the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of demining, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said, according to Report.

    ANAMA Chairman Vugar Suleymanov met with Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma to exchange views on the implementation of the MoU, signed earlier between ANAMA and Hungary"s Demining Center. The meeting also covered potential avenues for expanded cooperation.

    Azərbaycan və Macarıstan minatəmizləmə ilə bağlı imzaladıqları sənədin icrasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Венгрия обсудили исполнение документа по разминированию

