Azerbaijan holds another training session with reservists
Domestic policy
- 01 December, 2025
- 18:45
In accordance with the 2025 training plan, another training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve was conducted in one of the military units of the Special Forces within the joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
First, classes were organized to familiarize reservists with regulations and safety rules. Then at the training center, they carried out exercises on physical, tactical-special and reconnaissance training.
The main objective of the session is to improve the combat training of reservists, teach them new military knowledge and enhance their practical skills.
Azerbaijan holds another training session with reservists
Latest News
19:26
Registration opens for SOCAR Hackathon 2025ICT
19:13
Heydar Aliyev Foundation becomes partner of OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025Other
18:59
Lithuanian Chargé d'Affaires summoned to Belarusian Foreign MinistryOther countries
18:45
Photo
Azerbaijan holds another training session with reservistsDomestic policy
18:32
Netherlands announces $290 million Ukraine aid packageOther countries
18:09
Photo
Expansion of opportunities in Azerbaijan's microfinance sector discussedFinance
17:49
AIR Center issues clarification document in response to Clingendael's policy briefForeign policy
17:24
UAE Envoy: Türkiye will host COP successfully, like AzerbaijanEcology
17:01
Photo