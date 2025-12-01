Azerbaijan holds another training session with reservists

In accordance with the 2025 training plan, another training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve was conducted in one of the military units of the Special Forces within the joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

First, classes were organized to familiarize reservists with regulations and safety rules. Then at the training center, they carried out exercises on physical, tactical-special and reconnaissance training.

The main objective of the session is to improve the combat training of reservists, teach them new military knowledge and enhance their practical skills.