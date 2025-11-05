Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan, EU mull cooperation and regional developments

    Domestic policy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 18:57
    Azerbaijan, EU mull cooperation and regional developments

    The current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–European Union (EU) cooperation, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, and regional and international issues were discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Report informs.

    The discussions covered cooperation in political, economic, transport, and energy security sectors, as well as the significance of negotiation platforms and instruments between Azerbaijan and the EU.

    Both sides expressed satisfaction with recent high-level contacts and dialogues, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts in this direction. The EU special representative also highlighted the EU's readiness to support achievements made within the framework of the Washington Summit.

    Minister Bayramov briefed the EU on progress and prospects in the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization and peace process, outlining the country's position. The meeting also included exchanges on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

    Magdalena Grono Jeyhun Bayramov EU Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov Aİ-nin xüsusi nümayəndəsini Ermənistanla sülh prosesi barədə məlumatlandırıb
    Photo
    Байрамов обсудил с Гроно нормализацию азербайджано-армянских отношений

    Latest News

    18:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU mull cooperation and regional developments

    Domestic policy
    18:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan inks documents with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Arab Coordination Group

    Finance
    18:22
    Photo

    At least 7 killed, 11 injured after UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport in US

    Other countries
    18:08
    Photo

    Khiva Gilam Kombinati secures $7.5M carpet orders from Azerbaijan

    Media
    17:53

    Azerbaijan may deepen economic integration with Arab Coordination Group

    Business
    17:48

    Samir Rzayev: Number of weekly flights between Baku, Tel Aviv may reach 21

    Infrastructure
    17:34

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of state

    Foreign policy
    17:17

    Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in Brazil

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    EBRD: Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in support

    ICT
    All News Feed