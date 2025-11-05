Azerbaijan, EU mull cooperation and regional developments

The current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–European Union (EU) cooperation, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, and regional and international issues were discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Report informs.

The discussions covered cooperation in political, economic, transport, and energy security sectors, as well as the significance of negotiation platforms and instruments between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with recent high-level contacts and dialogues, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts in this direction. The EU special representative also highlighted the EU's readiness to support achievements made within the framework of the Washington Summit.

Minister Bayramov briefed the EU on progress and prospects in the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization and peace process, outlining the country's position. The meeting also included exchanges on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.