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    Azerbaijan develops Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2027-2030

    Domestic policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 12:37
    Azerbaijan develops Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2027-2030

    Azerbaijan has developed a Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2027-2030, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on natural resources, energy and ecology, labor and social policy, healthcare, and international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, Report informs.

    He noted that the implementation of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026 concludes this year, which is why the new Strategy for 2027-2030 has been developed.

    "The framework of the policy conducted under the leadership of the president is defined by the document 'Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development.' The areas of activity of the committees represented at today's meeting are directly related to three of these priorities: 'a country of clean environment and green growth,' 'a dynamic, inclusive and socially just society,' and 'competitive human capital and a modern innovation space,'" Akhundov stated.

    Anar Akhundov Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
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