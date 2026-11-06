Azerbaijan develops Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2027-2030

Azerbaijan has developed a Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2027-2030, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on natural resources, energy and ecology, labor and social policy, healthcare, and international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, Report informs.

He noted that the implementation of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026 concludes this year, which is why the new Strategy for 2027-2030 has been developed.

"The framework of the policy conducted under the leadership of the president is defined by the document 'Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development.' The areas of activity of the committees represented at today's meeting are directly related to three of these priorities: 'a country of clean environment and green growth,' 'a dynamic, inclusive and socially just society,' and 'competitive human capital and a modern innovation space,'" Akhundov stated.