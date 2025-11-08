Azerbaijan demonstrates new fifth-generation IceBreaker cruise missile complex
- 08 November, 2025
- 16:04
The new fifth-generation IceBreaker cruise missile complex has been added to the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.
According to Report, the military equipment was first demonstrated in Baku on November 8 at a military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War.
