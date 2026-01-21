First group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Khankandi

Azerbaijan initiated the first phase of resettlement to the city of Khankhandi on Wednesday, Report informs.

In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

As part of the initial phase, 36 families, comprising 162 individuals, were relocated to the city. They are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Residents expressed gratitude to the head of state and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.