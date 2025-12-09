Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan allocates over 25B manats for restoration of liberated territories

    Azerbaijan allocates over 25B manats for restoration of liberated territories

    Projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur remain a key focus of Azerbaijani public investment, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said addressing the plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

    According to him, restoration and construction work in the liberated lands is being carried out under the personal supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and is progressing rapidly.

    "From 2020 through 2026, over 25 billion manats have been allocated for the restoration of the liberated territories, including 3.5 billion manats in the 2026 budget," the prime minister stated.

    Asadov emphasized that the majority of these funds are being directed toward infrastructure projects that will create significant added value for the economy in the medium and long term.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azad olunan ərazilərin bərpası üçün 2021-ci ildən ayrılan ümumi vəsait 25 milyard manatı keçəcək
    Азербайджан выделил более 25 млрд манатов на восстановление освобожденных территорий

