Azerbaijan alleviates penalty for deliberate evasion from payment of creditor debts

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Penalty for deliberate evasion from payment of creditor debts alleviated in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, sanction of Article 196 of Criminal Code (Deliberate evasion from payment of creditor debts) was amended.

According to Article 196.1, deliberate evasion of head of organization or citizen from payment of creditor debts or from payment of securities after introduction into validity of the appropriate judicial decision, causing damage in the significant size is punished by the penalty from two up to four times of the damage caused or corrective labor up to one year or restriction of freedom for the term up to three years by depriving or not depriving of holding office up to three years or engaging in activity.

According to the amendment, imprisonment up to 3 years in the sanction is reduced to 2 years and restriction of freedom up to 2 years is added as a new type of penalty.

The sanction of Article 196.2 is also amended. Thus, the same actions causing damage in large amount is punished by the penalty from three up to five times of the damage caused or corrective labor up to two years or restriction of freedom for the term from three years up to five years by depriving or not depriving of holding office up to three years or engaging in activity.

According to the amendment, restriction of freedom from one year up to 3 years will be also applied and lower limit of imprisonment is reduced from 3 to 2 years.

The draft law was submitted to the discussion of the Parliament members.