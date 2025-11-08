Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Aydin Karimov: Construction of new residential complex to soon begin in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 13:21
    Aydin Karimov: Construction of new residential complex to soon begin in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Construction of a third residential complex in Shusha will begin in the next two months, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District, told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that many construction and restoration works in the city will be completed next year.

    "Work has begun on two residential complexes. Construction of a third residential complex will begin in the next two months. Large-scale construction is underway in Shusha, consisting of approximately 45 buildings. At the end of next year, in early 2027, we will gradually hand over the buildings to residents," he added.

    Aydın Kərimov: Şuşada yaxın 2 ay ərzində 3-cü yaşayış kompleksinin inşasına başlanılacaq
    Айдын Керимов: В Шуше в скором времени стартует строительство нового жилого комплекса

