Aydin Karimov: Construction of new residential complex to soon begin in Azerbaijan's Shusha

Construction of a third residential complex in Shusha will begin in the next two months, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District, told journalists, Report informs.

He noted that many construction and restoration works in the city will be completed next year.

"Work has begun on two residential complexes. Construction of a third residential complex will begin in the next two months. Large-scale construction is underway in Shusha, consisting of approximately 45 buildings. At the end of next year, in early 2027, we will gradually hand over the buildings to residents," he added.