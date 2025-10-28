Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Another group of IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Sos village

    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 16:52
    Another group of IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Sos village

    Another group of IDPs has arrived in the Sos village in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Report informs.

    Ten families (42 people) have been resettled in the village so far.

    This brings the number of families resettled in Sos to 20 (89 people).

    IDPs Azerbaijan Khojavand
    Photo
    Növbəti köç karvanı Sos kəndinə çatıb, açarlar təqdim edilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Очередная группа переселенцев прибыла в село Сос

    Latest News

    18:24

    Ararat Mirzoyan discusses regional peace with CTBTO executive secretary

    Region
    18:17

    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian mine action

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today's reality is a celebration of justice

    Domestic policy
    18:04

    CSTO to strengthen collective forces and extend security strategy

    Region
    17:59

    Azerbaijani insurance firms unlikely to enter Kazakh market in near future – EXCLUSIVE

    Finance
    17:57

    President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

    Domestic policy
    17:46

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protection

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrow

    Foreign policy
    17:26
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise

    Military
    All News Feed