Another group of IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Sos village
Domestic policy
- 28 October, 2025
- 16:52
Another group of IDPs has arrived in the Sos village in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Report informs.
Ten families (42 people) have been resettled in the village so far.
This brings the number of families resettled in Sos to 20 (89 people).
Latest News
18:24
Ararat Mirzoyan discusses regional peace with CTBTO executive secretaryRegion
18:17
Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian mine actionForeign policy
18:05
President Ilham Aliyev: Today's reality is a celebration of justiceDomestic policy
18:04
CSTO to strengthen collective forces and extend security strategyRegion
17:59
Azerbaijani insurance firms unlikely to enter Kazakh market in near future – EXCLUSIVEFinance
17:57
President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our historyDomestic policy
17:46
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protectionForeign policy
17:29
Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrowForeign policy
17:26
Photo
Video