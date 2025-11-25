Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 18:19
    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    The next phase of resettlement to Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, will take place on November 26, Special Representative of Azerbaijani President Bashir Hajiyev said, Report informs.

    Speaking ahead of the concert program dedicated to the Kalbajar City Day, Hajiyev noted that under the Great Return program, comprehensive reconstruction measures are underway in Kalbajar district.

    The Special Representative added that several apartments in the first residential neighborhood have already been handed over: "Currently, design work is underway in the second, third, and fourth residential neighborhoods."

    Sabah Kəlbəcərə növbəti köç olacaq
    Завтра состоится очередной этап переселения в Кяльбаджар

