Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has departed for the Azerbaijani city of Kalbajar, Report informs.

These families were previously temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, children's camps, and unfinished and administrative buildings.

However, as a result of the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the former IDPs now have the opportunity to voluntarily, safely, and with dignity return to their homeland after 30 years.

Currently, 27 families (112 people) are returning to Kalbajar.

Residents expressed their gratitude to the head of state and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support, thanked the courageous Azerbaijani Army for liberating the country's lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this lofty goal.