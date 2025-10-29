Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Agdara

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, another group of former IDPs is returning to the Hasanriz village in the Agdara district and the Khidirli village in the Aghdam district, Report informs.

The families of the former IDPs previously lived temporarily in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings. Currently, 91 families (366 people) are returning to the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district, and 17 families (83 people) are returning to the village of Hasanriz in the Agdara district.

Residents returning to their homelands thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army and the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. These include, in addition to former internally displaced persons, individuals working on the implementation of projects in this region, as well as those performing official duties in local divisions of individual government agencies, employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed operations.