Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 15:46
    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Another group of former Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has arrived in the city of Khojaly.

    According to Report, citing the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankandi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, 25 families, comprising 136 individuals, have returned to their native land. They received the keys to their new houses.

    The families arriving in Khojaly were welcomed by employees of the Special Representation Office of the Azerbaijani President in the city of Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, as well as officials from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in these areas.

    Azerbaijan resettlement Khojaly former IDPs
    Photo
    Növbəti köç karvanı Xocalı şəhərinə çatıb, açarlar təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Переселившимся в Ходжалы семьям вручены ключи от квартир

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed