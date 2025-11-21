Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

Another group of former Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has arrived in the city of Khojaly.

According to Report, citing the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankandi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, 25 families, comprising 136 individuals, have returned to their native land. They received the keys to their new houses.

The families arriving in Khojaly were welcomed by employees of the Special Representation Office of the Azerbaijani President in the city of Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, as well as officials from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in these areas.