ANAMA: 62 mines and 621 UXOs neutralized over the past week
Domestic policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 12:41
During mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, a total of 39 anti-personnel mines, 23 anti-tank mines, and 621 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized from April 20 to 26, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a statement, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The agency noted that a total of 1,593.1 hectares of territory had been cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.
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