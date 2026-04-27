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    ANAMA: 62 mines and 621 UXOs neutralized over the past week

    Domestic policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 12:41
    ANAMA: 62 mines and 621 UXOs neutralized over the past week

    During mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, a total of 39 anti-personnel mines, 23 anti-tank mines, and 621 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized from April 20 to 26, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a statement, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The agency noted that a total of 1,593.1 hectares of territory had been cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) liberated territories landmines
    Ötən həftə 1593,1 hektar ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На освобожденных территориях за неделю от мин очищено около 1,6 тыс. га

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