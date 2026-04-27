ANAMA: 62 mines and 621 UXOs neutralized over the past week

During mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, a total of 39 anti-personnel mines, 23 anti-tank mines, and 621 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized from April 20 to 26, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a statement, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The agency noted that a total of 1,593.1 hectares of territory had been cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.