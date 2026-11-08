Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visit Victory Arch monument

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 11:06
    Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visit Victory Arch monument

    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visited the Victory Arch monument on November 8 - Victory Day.

    According to Report, the religious leaders paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

    Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visit Victory Arch monument
    Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visit Victory Arch monument
    Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visit Victory Arch monument
    Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visit Victory Arch monument
    Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visit Victory Arch monument
    Allahshukur Pashazada and representatives of other religious denominations visit Victory Arch monument

    Allahshukur Pashazada November 8 – Victory Day
    Photo
    Allahşükür Paşazadə və digər dini konfessiyaların nümayəndələri Zəfər Tağını ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Аллахшукюр Пашазаде и представители других конфессий посетили монумент "Арка Победы"
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