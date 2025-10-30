All buildings in phase two of Aghali village supplied with gas

In the second phase of development in Aghali village, located in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, all residential and non-residential buildings have been fully supplied with natural gas, Ilhamiyya Rzayeva, Head of the Public Relations Department at the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said during a media tour, Report informs.

She stated that 103 housing units will be commissioned in this phase, including 55 two-room detached houses and apartments in three three-story, two-block townhouse-style buildings. Additionally, 36 one-room and 12 two-room apartments have been constructed.

Rzayeva also noted that a 2.2-hectare public park has been established in the village: "The park will serve as a recreational and entertainment zone for residents of Aghali and nearby Mammadbayli village, as well as for visitors. It is divided into five functional zones, offering facilities for children's active recreation, sports activities, and safe entertainment. Various trees and shrubs have been planted, and landscaping has been completed. All homes in the village have been connected to utility networks, fully supplied with gas, and equipped with central heating systems."