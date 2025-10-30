Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    All buildings in phase two of Aghali village supplied with gas

    Domestic policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 10:33
    All buildings in phase two of Aghali village supplied with gas

    In the second phase of development in Aghali village, located in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, all residential and non-residential buildings have been fully supplied with natural gas, Ilhamiyya Rzayeva, Head of the Public Relations Department at the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said during a media tour, Report informs.

    She stated that 103 housing units will be commissioned in this phase, including 55 two-room detached houses and apartments in three three-story, two-block townhouse-style buildings. Additionally, 36 one-room and 12 two-room apartments have been constructed.

    Rzayeva also noted that a 2.2-hectare public park has been established in the village: "The park will serve as a recreational and entertainment zone for residents of Aghali and nearby Mammadbayli village, as well as for visitors. It is divided into five functional zones, offering facilities for children's active recreation, sports activities, and safe entertainment. Various trees and shrubs have been planted, and landscaping has been completed. All homes in the village have been connected to utility networks, fully supplied with gas, and equipped with central heating systems."

    Azerbaijan Aghali village buildings
    Photo
    Ağalıda ikinci mərhələdə istifadəyə veriləcək binalar qazla təmin edilib
    Photo
    В Агалы все здания полностью газифицированы

    Latest News

    11:36

    IMF: Initialing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty - major step toward co-op in region

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    Kazakhstan seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan's digital expertise

    ICT
    11:28

    KOBIA: Franchising is a new way of thinking for SMEs

    Business
    11:20
    Photo
    Video

    Summit on future professions held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Social security
    11:19

    Azerbaijani minister, Iranian ambassador discuss co-op in youth and sports

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Azerbaijan to introduce concessional loan model for franchising

    Business
    11:01

    Armenian PM: TRIPP to create new corridor between, Caspian Mediterranean seas

    Region
    10:49

    Trump says he will visit China in April

    Other countries
    10:45
    Photo

    All houses in Zangilan's Mammadbayli village equipped with solar panels

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed