Ali Hasanov: Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as First Vice-President will contribute to Azerbaijani people and state

    Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I'd like to congratulate Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her appointment as First Vice-President of Azerbaijan. I believe this appointment will contribute to the Azerbaijani people and state".

    Report informs, Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide on Socio-Political Affairs, Head of Social and Political Department Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the presentation ceremony of the books "Khojaly genocide: Causes, Consequences and International Recognition" and "Stages of Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide Policy against Azerbaijanis".

    Presidential Aide said that this appointment will cause dynamism in public administration: "Mehriban Aliyeva has a dynamic personality and it will affect the country's politics". 

