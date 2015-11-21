Ali Ahmadov: Those who don't justify confidence of President and betray trust will be seriously punished

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The appointment and dismissal of ministers is a prerogative of the president Ilham Aliyev", Ali Ahmadov, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime minister and Deputy Chairman – Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party told journalists, Report informs.

"Of course, we are concerned about irregularities found in ministries. Perpetrators, those who don't justify confidence of President and betray trust will be seriously punished".