Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijan will continue to develop at an accelerated pace

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Great achievements in Azerbaijan in recent years give reason to say that, parliamentary elections on November 1, 2015 in the country won by the party "Yeni Azerbaijan".

Report informs, the deputy chairman, executive secretary of the party "Yeni Azerbaijan" (New Azerbaijan Party - NAP) Ali Ahmadov said speaking at the event organized by ruling party, entitled "In the name of the new challenges".

"This is the result of ongoing policy of President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan will continue to develop at an accelerated pace," said A.Ahmadov.

The NAP deputy chairman congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.