Aghdara city master plan completed

The master plan of the liberated city of Aghdara has been completed and officially presented during a media tour organized in the city following Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit.

The implementation of the master plan will expand residential settlement areas in Aghdara. The city's total area will increase from 444 hectares to 522 hectares, and the population is projected to reach 14,000 people over a 20-year period.

The conceptual framework of the master plan includes a city center, individual and low-density residential areas, as well as multifunctional and public-business zones. The plan also envisages the creation of a riverside boulevard, a terrace park, agrotourism facilities, and industrial and logistics zones.

In addition to the master plan, detailed planning solutions have been prepared for the areas to be reconstructed during the first phase. The total housing stock of the city is expected to reach 420,000 square meters. Construction plans include an 80-bed hospital, five school buildings with a total capacity of 2,520 students, five kindergartens accommodating 840 children, and a vocational school. The first phase also envisages the development of a 104-hectare city center.

As for population resettlement, it is expected that 3,590 people will be settled in Aghdara by 2030. The total length of roads and streets will reach 46.8 kilometers, while bicycle lanes will extend for 10 kilometers. Architectural designs for both public and residential buildings have also been developed within the framework of the project.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the master plan of Aghdara city on January 13.