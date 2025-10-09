Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Adalat Hasanov: Complex cases of remains identification recorded in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 17:21
    Adalat Hasanov: Complex cases of remains identification recorded in Azerbaijan

    Adalat Hasanov, Director of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy under the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, reported a number of challenges faced in identifying the remains of missing persons.

    According to Report, speaking at the international conference "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons" in Baku, Hasanov noted that in some cases, the remains of deliberately burned individuals are buried in wastewater disposal areas, which makes identification extremely difficult.

    He emphasized that the main problems are linked to mass graves:

    "Strange as it may sound, parts of the remains of a single individual are sometimes found in two separate mass graves located several kilometers apart. This may be related to the relocation of burial sites or other unidentified factors," Hasanov said.

    Hostages and Missing Persons remains burial identification
