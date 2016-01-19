A joint meeting of Milli Majlis committees discuss projects aimed at foreign exchange market regulation

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A joint meeting of the committees of Milli Majlis, launched the discussion of drafts aimed at the foreign exchange market regulation

Report informs, the joint meeting of Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee and Legal Policy and State Building committee of the Azerbaijani parliament started.

Chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev attended the meeting.

The agenda includes 7 issues. The joint meeting of the parliamentary committees will discuss the laws "On deposits insurance", "Complete insurance of deposits", amendments to the Tax Code, the Administrative Offenses Code, draft of law "On currency regulation" and other issues.