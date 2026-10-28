Azerbaijan, Maldives discuss prospects for cultural cooperation

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Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Maldivian Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage Heena Waleed on October 28 on the sidelines of the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The Ministry of Culture told Report that Karimli welcomed his counterpart and thanked her for participating in the forum.

The meeting highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral ties in recent years. The introduction of a reciprocal visa-free regime for short-term visits between Azerbaijan and the Maldives in April this year was described as a new stage in relations.

Waleed praised Azerbaijan's significant contribution to intercultural dialogue globally and the high standard of the forum's organization.

The ministers exchanged views on prospects for cultural cooperation.