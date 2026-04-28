A total of 68 families, comprising 299 individuals, have been resettled in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district and received keys to their new homes, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, alongside representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other officials.

As part of this phase, 39 families (176 individuals) were relocated to the city of Khojavend, 16 families (63 individuals) were resettled in Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 13 families (60 individuals) moved to Khanoba village of the Khojavend district.