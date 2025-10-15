379 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in nine months of 2025

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Domestic policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 10:09
    A total of 379 individuals were readmitted to Azerbaijan in the nine months of 2025, the State Migration Service told Report.

    Forty-five of those readmissions took place in September alone. All individuals were returned from European countries.

    The process was carried out within the framework of readmission agreements that Azerbaijan has signed and that are currently in force.

