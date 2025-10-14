27 former IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Shushakand
Domestic policy
- 14 October, 2025
- 16:18
Residents returning to the village of Shushakand in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district have been presented with keys to their new homes, Report informs.
The key-presentation ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, and representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
This brings the number of families resettled in the village of Shushakand to 42 (175 people).
Latest News
16:35
COP29 presidency presents update on From Baku to Belem roadmapCOP29
16:33
Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strikeOther countries
16:22
Canadian FM to visit ChinaOther countries
16:22
President Ilham Aliyev ratifies Kigali amendmentDomestic policy
16:20
Erdogan underscores importance of diplomacy with Trump over Gaza developmentsWorld
16:18
Photo
27 former IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's ShushakandDomestic policy
16:17
State Agency: Aghali village serves as model for green tech in liberated areasEnergy
16:11
Azerbaijan posts growth in populationDomestic policy
16:10