27 former IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Shushakand

Residents returning to the village of Shushakand in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district have been presented with keys to their new homes, Report informs.

The key-presentation ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, and representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

This brings the number of families resettled in the village of Shushakand to 42 (175 people).