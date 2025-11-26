17 Azerbaijani citizens readmitted from Germany
Domestic policy
- 26 November, 2025
- 09:56
On November 25, 17 Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted from Germany, Report informs, citing the State Migration Service (SMS) of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that the readmission process was carried out under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without authorization.
