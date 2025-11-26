Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    17 Azerbaijani citizens readmitted from Germany

    Domestic policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 09:56
    17 Azerbaijani citizens readmitted from Germany

    On November 25, 17 Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted from Germany, Report informs, citing the State Migration Service (SMS) of Azerbaijan.

    It was noted that the readmission process was carried out under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without authorization.

    Azerbaijan Germany readmission
    Ötən gün 17 Azərbaycan vətəndaşı Almaniyadan geri qəbul edilib
    Из Германии реадмиссированы 17 граждан Азербайджана

