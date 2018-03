Barda. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ 122 year-old resident of Barda region of Azerbaijan has exercised her vote right.

Karabakh bureau of Report informs, resident of the village of the Hadilli village Allahverdiyeva Samarga Gulmammad, born in 1894 participated in voting coming together with family members to the polling station No.30 of Barda rural No.94.