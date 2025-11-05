Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    State Committee head: Azerbaijani culture should be promoted through clear PR mechanisms

    Diaspora
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 08:49
    State Committee head: Azerbaijani culture should be promoted through clear PR mechanisms

    The promotion of Azerbaijani culture abroad should be based on precise, well-thought-out PR mechanisms, taking into account the specific characteristics of each country, Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora in Azerbaijan, said during a panel discussion entitled "Promoting Azerbaijan in the World: The Diaspora's Contribution to Cultural Diplomacy" at the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in Antalya, Türkiye, Report informs.

    He discussed the diaspora's contribution to cultural diplomacy and the plans of his department. Minister of Culture Adil Karimli also spoke at the panel.

    The forum also included a panel entitled "Bringing international experience in the field of culture to Azerbaijan: opportunities for cooperation and prospects," which discussed the role of the Azerbaijani diaspora in shaping the country's international image and promoting Azerbaijani culture internationally.

    Komitə sədri: Azərbaycan mədəniyyətinin tanıdılması dəqiq piar mexanizmləri ilə aparılmalıdır
    Глава Госкомитета: Продвигать азербайджанскую культуру следует четкими PR-механизмами

