    Representatives of Turkic States' Diaspora organizations visit Karabakh

    Diaspora
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 15:37
    Representatives of Turkic States' Diaspora organizations visit Karabakh

    Representatives of diaspora organizations from member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) visited Shusha and Khankandi as part of the second INTERNSHIP program.

    According to Report, citing the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the guests first visited Shusha, where they were informed about the city's history and the acts of Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. Participants of the internship program highly appreciated the rapid reconstruction and restoration efforts being carried out in the city.

    During a meeting at Karabakh University in Khankandi, a broad exchange of views took place regarding the university's research directions and potential areas for international cooperation. Later, at Victory Square, the guests were briefed on the city's history, the current situation, and its social and cultural life. Attention was also drawn to Khankandi's strategic importance, the ongoing reconstruction efforts, and the prospects for future development.

    TDT-nin diaspor qurumlarının rəsmiləri Qarabağda olublar
    Представители диаспорских организаций ОТГ побывали в Карабахе

