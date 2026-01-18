Azerbaijan House and weekend Azerbaijani school open in Germany city of Stuttgart

A ceremony to open another Azerbaijan House and Azerbaijani language weekend school has been held in the German city of Stuttgart, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Counsellor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany Samir Rzayev, Consul General of Türkiye in Stuttgart Makbule Koçak Kaçar, Azerbaijanis living in various European countries and in different cities of Germany, as well as heads of several Azerbaijan Houses operating abroad and members of local community attended the opening ceremony.

Gunay Mirzayeva, Chairperson of Azerbaijan-Germany Cultural Center, delivered a report on the center's initiatives and the activities of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

Addressing the ceremony, Fuad Muradov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, highlighted the modern diaspora policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He also provided information about Azerbaijani Houses abroad, weekend Azerbaijani schools, Coordination Councils, as well as other projects.

The chairman extended his congratulations on the opening of another Azerbaijan House and the weekend Azerbaijani school in Germany, describing this as a clear testament to the care and attention the state provides to its citizens living abroad.

Azerbaijan Houses and weekend schools, as well as the "Garabagh" online schools initiated by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, represent a premier model for diaspora engagement, which offer unique advantages and resources for third and fourth-generation Azerbaijanis to master their native language.

Altay Rustamli, Chairman of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, along with Board Member Amir Ali Sardari Iravani, Consul General of Türkiye in Stuttgart Makbule Koçak Kaçar, and various community figures, also delivered remarks hailing the Azerbaijan House as a symbol of national unity.

Attendees also viewed an exhibition titled "Pomegranate" by Italian artist Francesco Macco, followed by an artistic program to mark the occasion.