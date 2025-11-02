2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe held in Cologne

The 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe, titled "Prospects for Artificial Intelligence and Energy Exchange between Azerbaijan and Europe," has been held in Cologne, Germany, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Report.

The forum was held with the assistance of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, which is subordinate to the State Committee, and the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

Altay Rustamli, Head of the Organizing Committee of the 1st European Forum and Chairman of the Board of the Alliance, emphasized the importance of the event in terms of consolidating the work of engineers.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, noted that the forum is an important platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as cooperation:

"Regardless of their place of residence, each of our compatriots is at the center of the Azerbaijani state's attention. The policy of working with diasporas in line with modern challenges, defined by President Ilham Aliyev, stimulates the activities of our compatriots abroad, including scientific and cultural diplomacy. I would like to note that the Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe creates conditions for the effective use of their intellectual potential, the development of new ideas, and joint initiatives."

Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany Samir Rzayev, Board Member of the Intellectual Property Agency Sanan Tapdigov, Acting Chairman of the United Water Supply Service of Large Cities Tahir Khalilov, and Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development Rashad Khaligov highly praised the forum in their speeches.

Participants were shown extensive video material about the committee's projects, including the goals and significance of specialized forums, as well as presentations on various AI applications, including AI-assisted reading of human emotions, ethical innovations in humanoid robotics, and a number of other areas.

Elkhan Richard Sadigzada, Chair of the Organizing Committee of the II European Forum and specially appointed professor at Korea University; Sonabayim Huseynzada, Chair of Women in Engineering; Rauf Abdullayev, an engineer at the Berlin Medical School and the Berlin Business School; and a number of renowned Azerbaijani engineers, scientists, and specialists from Europe spoke about the importance of international cooperation, innovative initiatives, and scientific and technological exchange in engineering.

They shared their personal experiences, noting that the forum will make a significant contribution to the development of the scientific and intellectual potential of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The forum, which was attended by approximately 200 Azerbaijanis and foreign guests from 16 European countries and 45 German cities, was moderated by Sabina Mammadova, Chairperson of the German-Azerbaijani Music Society "Mugham."