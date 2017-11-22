World-famous opera singer Hvorostovsky dies

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ / Famous opera singer Dmitry Hvorostovsky has died in Moscow.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti quoting the Russian singer Dmitry Malikov.

"I have information from my poetess Lilia Vinogradova, who was very close to him and who was there with him.

She wrote to me that he died at 3.36 a.m London time”, Malikov said.

Hvorostovsky died at age of 56 after a long illness. At the end of June 2015, the singer, who has lived in London for many years, announced that he suffers from a brain tumor.

The singer become famous in world after winning BBC TV contest "The Singer of the World" in Cardiff (Great Britain) in 1989, where he was awarded the title "Best Voice" and received grand prize.