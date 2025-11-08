Exhibition of local artists opens in Azerbaijan's Shusha
Culture
- 08 November, 2025
- 16:22
An exhibition of works by local artists has opened in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Report informs.
The exhibition is being held at the Shusha Hotel.
The paintings on display depict the city's historical, cultural, and natural monuments.
Victory Day events are being held in the Shusha district with the support of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan and the Shusha State Nature Reserve.
