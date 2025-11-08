Exhibition of handmade crafts held in Shusha
Culture
- 08 November, 2025
- 13:18
An exhibition of handmade crafts held in Shusha city
Report informs that the exhibition was dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day.
Residents showcased various handmade items depicting Kharibulbul, the symbol of Shusha, as well as examples of painting and carving art, and musical instruments. The works were mainly displayed in the city's central Gullu Bagh park, near Shusha's entrance gates and fortress walls.
The exhibition attracted great interest from both local residents and visitors to Shusha.
The Victory Day events in Shusha district were organized with the support of the Office of the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President and the Shusha City State Reserve Administration.
