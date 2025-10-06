Baku to host concert in honor of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Mikalojus Čiurlionis

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    On October 10, a concert organized by the Lithuanian Embassy will take place in Baku. The program will feature works by two prominent composers, Uzeyir Hajibayli and Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius told Report.

    The concert will be held by Lithuanian conductor Vilmantas Kaliūnas and performed by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Orchestra.

    "I would like to note the symbolism of important occasions that our nations marked this September: last month we celebrated the anniversaries of two outstanding composers - the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli and the 150th anniversary of Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis," he noted.

    According to the ambassador, the potential for cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania remains significant, and there is interest in it on both sides.

    "In general, the potential for cooperation in the cultural sphere is limitless, and I observe vast interest from both sides. For example, this summer, the director of the International Mugham Center, Sahib Pashazada, as well as the Azerbaijani group Vatan Music Group, visited Vilnius to participate in a folklore festival. Both were greatly received by the Lithuanian public. Vatan Music group received two main prizes among international participants, which demonstrates Lithuania's interest in Azerbaijani culture and the value of cultural exchange," he noted.

    "One of the strongest aspects of cultural cooperation is direct contact between institutions and individual artists. For example, there is an agreement on cooperation between national philharmonics, and they actively exchange musicians and conduct visits almost every year. When interaction occurs directly between artists, this, in my view, is one of the most vivid indicators of the potential of our cultural cooperation. Already we are witnessing successful and fruitful exchanges between our artists and cultural institutions," he added.

    Bakıda Üzeyir Hacıbəyli və litvalı bəstəkarın şərəfinə konsert keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет концерт в честь Узеира Гаджибейли и Микалоюса Чюрлёниса

