 Top
    Close photo mode

    UNESCO to declare 2016 a year of Imadeddin Nasimi and Molla Panah Vagif

    Next year will also mark the anniversary of Germans' resettlement in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The year 2016 will be declared by the UNESCO a year of two prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani classical literature, Imadeddin Nasimi and Molla Panah Vagif."

    Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism , Abulfas Garayev.

    According to the minister, it will be a valuable event in 2016 for Azerbaijan.

    A.Garayev mentioned that, UNESCO will also mark the anniversary of resettlement of the Germans in Azerbaijan.

    All three proposals will be submitted to UNESCO in 2016.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi