Turkish Cooperation, Coordination Agency implementing project to restore Mardakan Fortress in Azerbaijan

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is implementing a project to restore the Mardakan Fortress in Azerbaijan, TIKA Chairman Abdullah Eren said in an interview with Report.

He noted that they visited the settlement of Mardakan on October 29: "There is a large Mardakan Fortress there, preserved from the time of the Shirvanshahs. TIKA is implementing a project to restore this fortress. Overall, the financial value of the projects implemented by TIKA in Azerbaijan to date has amounted to approximately $50 million."