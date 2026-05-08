Azerbaijan's ambassador to Sweden, Zaur Ahmadov, on Thursday shared a documentary exploring alleged historical and cultural links between Scandinavia and Azerbaijan, marking the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Report informs.

In a post on X, Ahmadov said he was "pleased to share" The Odin Code, a 50-minute documentary by Swedish filmmaker Mikael Silkeberg inspired by theories advanced by Norwegian explorer and ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl on Nordic prehistory.

According to the ambassador's post, the film examines what it described as "little-known historical connections" between Scandinavia and Azerbaijan and draws on Heyerdahl's hypothesis that Azerbaijan may have played a role in the early history of Nordic peoples.

Heyerdahl, who visited Azerbaijan several times, had proposed that Odin, the chief deity in Norse mythology, may have been based on a historical figure linked to the ancient Caucasus region, the post said.

The documentary follows Silkeberg on a journey through Azerbaijan and Nordic countries, where he speaks with historians, archaeologists and ethnographers about possible parallels in petroglyphs, oral traditions, mythological symbols and migration narratives.

"The film does not seek to provide definitive answers, but rather to encourage open inquiry into humanity's shared past," the post said.

The documentary combines landscapes, archival material and expert commentary to explore how myths and historical narratives may reflect ancient migratory movements and shared cultural heritage across Eurasia.