President attended opening of a monument to world-famous singer Rashid Behbudov - UPDATED

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have today attended a ceremony to unveil a monument to world-renowned Azerbaijani singer, USSR People's Artist, laureate of State Prizes, hero of Socialist Labor Rashid Behbudov in Baku.

Report informs, the head of state was informed that the 3m high-monument in front of the State Song Theatre named after the world-renowned singer was made by People`s Artist, vice rector of Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, Professor Fuad Salayev.

Joined by first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the singer's family members, President Ilham Aliyev unveiled the monument.

The head of state laid flowers at the monument.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the ceremony.

Chairperson of the Union of Composers, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Frangiz Alizade, people's artists Mubariz Taghiyev, Fidan and Khuraman Gasymovas and Rashid Behbudov's family member Kamil Shahverdiyev addressed the ceremony.

Azerbaijani first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the event participants laid flowers at the monument.

The head of state then met with Rashid Behbudov's family members, and cultural and art figures who attended the event.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then posed for photographs with the family members of the world famous singer and the event participants.

President Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and the ceremony participants then listened to songs from the repertoires of world-renowned singers Rashid Behbudov and Muslim Magomayev performed by Honored Artist Khayyam Mustafazade and singer Fakhri Kazim Nijat accompanied by Popular and Symphonic Orchestra of the State Song Theatre after Rashid Behbudov.

