Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends Novruz festivities

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts the spring festivities on the occasion of the Azerbaijani people's national holiday - Novruz. Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva, as every year, have attended the festivities.

The president and his wife came to the square in front of the Maiden Tower.

Boys and girls in national costume presented the AzerbPresident a Novruz tray, congratulated the President and the First Lady on Novruz holiday.

Great Dede Gorgud has blessed holiday and wished to bring abundance to our people.

Children in national costumes danced in the square.

President Ilham Aliyev built the Novruz bonfire.

The head of Azerbaijani state delivered a speech at the event.

Then President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva had a walk in the National Seaside Park.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife were welcomed by key characters of Novruz – Kosa and Kechal.

Kosa and Kechal congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and his wife on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva watched a holiday concert.

The head of state and his wife then viewed a fair organized by the Ministry of Agriculture on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the samples of Azerbaijani carpets.

The President and his wife also viewed a stand reflecting the UEFA European Under-17 Championship to be held in Baku on May 5-21. The head of state and his wife were presented with the tickets to the opening ceremony of the championship.

Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Speaker of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov, head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and other officials also participated in nationwide festivities on the occasion of the national holiday.